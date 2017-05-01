Mud rescue for woman on beach at Heysham

A woman had to be rescued after becoming trapped by her lower legs in mud at Heysham.

At 6.50pm on Saturday April 29, the coastguard tasked Morecambe RNLI volunteer crew to assist local coastguard teams after a woman was reported stuck in mud approximately 400 meters off shore at Half Moon Bay, Heysham.

Morecambe’s inshore rescue hovercraft quickly proceeded to the scene.

Upon arrival the volunteer RNLI crew began to dig the woman out of the mud, she had been trapped for about one hour.

Once she was freed, she was transferred to shore in the hovercraft, to be checked out by waiting ambulance paramedics.

Morecambe RNLI Hovercraft Commander, David Smith, said: “This was a potentially serious incident but thankfully, with good inter-agency cooperation, we were able to achieve a good outcome.

“Walking out into Morecambe Bay is not recommended; it is very easy to become trapped in the mud and quick sand.”