MP officially opens new Arnside archive and library facility

South Lakes MP Tim Farron officially opened the new facilities at Arnside Educational Institute on Saturday.

An extension to the existing buildings was built to provide space for the Arnside Archive, as well as to provide additional storage space for equipment used in the Joyce Nicholson Hall by local residents.

The local Link Library also recently moved into the building and is now fully operational there.

Tim performed the official opening on Saturday afternoon, alongside local councillors and residents.

This investment will greatly improve the facilities within the village, providing a point where local residents can access the internet and receive guidance about online tasks such as paying bills.

Local councillor Ian Stewart was instrumental in getting funding from SLDC Locally Important Projects fund and Cumbria County Council, whilst Councillor Pete McSweeney has provided funds from the John Barnes Charitable Trust. A grant has also been received from The Hadfield Trust.

Tim said: “It was a pleasure to open the new facilities at the Arnside Educational Institute on Saturday. The Institute is a real focal hub of the community, and it’s great to see it expanding and doing so well. These new facilities will enable the Institute to continue providing a fantastic range of services to local residents.

“I’d like to thank local councillors Ian Stewart and Pete McSweeney for their work supporting this project, and the district and county councils for the funds that were provided.”