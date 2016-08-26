Motorway reopens after fatal crash as police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash closed a large stretch of the motorway.

Emergency services were called at about 3.10am this morning after an HGV travelling north on the M61 motorway left the carriageway and collided with wooden fencing.

The incident happened about a mile north of the Rivington Services between junction 6, Horwich, and junction 8, Chorley,

The driver, the sole occupant of the HGV, was found by passing workmen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The stretch was closed for almost six hours and accident investigation and recovery work is now complete.

Two lanes of the of the M61 northbound are now open although delays are still to be expected.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 0172 of Friday, August 26.