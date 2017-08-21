Motorists injured in two weekend collisions at Bay Gateway junction

Have your say

Motorists suffered minor injuries in two separate collisions at the Bay Gateway’s junction with Morecambe Road at the weekend.

In the first incident, a silver Citroen car collided with a white Vauxhall Movano van just before 4pm on Saturday.

The accident on the Morecambe Road junction with the Bay Gateway on Sunday August 20.

Police and paramedics attended the scene, and fire crews also assisted with removing the roof of the Citroen to reach the woman driving the car.

She was taken to hospital.

No serious injuries were caused, but the junction was closed until about 5.30pm.

The following day, a white Ford Transit van was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Meriva car at around noon.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the road was cleared by 2.45pm. All involved suffered only minor injuries.