Most primary school pupils get their school of choice

Nearly 98 per cent of primary school starters are getting a place at one of their preferred schools this September.

Figures for primary school admissions show that 89 per cent will get their first preference and 8.5 per cent will go to schools which were their second or third preference.

Just over 2% of children have been allocated places at other schools.

The number of children receiving preferred places is likely to rise as places are allocated from the lists of those children who are waiting for a place, as appeals are heard and adjustments are made.

Careful planning and management of the required number of school places means that the vast majority of four-year-olds will be lining up in the playground of their preferred school.

Debbie Ormerod, Lancashire County Council’s school admissions manager, said: “This is an exciting but anxious time of year for parents as they find out where their child will be starting school.

“Careful planning means that 97.8% of parents have been allocated a place at one of the schools they preferred with the majority getting a place at the school they wanted the most. Importantly, once again we’ve been able to offer every child in Lancashire a school place.

“School places are allocated fairly and objectively and every application is agreed upon using the criteria which has been agreed for that school.

“However, I know it can be very disappointing for parents if they are one of the few who don’t get one of their preferences, and our local admissions teams will be happy to give information and advice.”

This year 95% of applications were completed online.

A total of 13,981 children have received primary school place offers this year.

For advice and information on school admissions and appeals, parents can contact area education offices using the email addresses below:

North (Lancaster, Morecambe, Wyre and Fylde): pupilaccessteam.north@lancashire.gov.uk

Appeals are heard locally and those for primary schools will take place during May and June.