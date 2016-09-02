Morecambe woman turns cocktail passion into new business

A Morecambe woman has set up a new mobile cocktail club catering for all parties across the district.

At just 20-years-old Sophie Bailey runs The Cocktail Club whilst juggling two other jobs.

Sophie Bailey, from Morecambe, with her new business, The Cocktail Club. Picture by Mike Jackson Photography.

Sophie works full-time for her parents at Westgate Tyres and also works at Embargo Bar, on Marine Street in Morecambe.

To fulfil her passion in cocktails Sophie jumped at the chance to run her own bar.

“I have always done cocktails,” said the former Morecambe High School pupil.

“It was my boyfriend’s idea to go mobile and because of my cocktail experience I thought why not?

“So later that day I bought one from a guy in Carnforth.

“The way society is heading now, people are having more parties at home.

“If you went to a house party you would spend money getting it all together, with me you don’t need to do that.

“As far as I am aware I am the only mobile bar in the area that comes to your house and provides a service.”

The Cocktail Club is portable with all elements coming apart, which allows Sophie to travel to any type of party, or wedding across the country.

Cocktails are priced at £4 and Sophie can make 35 in total, which range from Pornstar Martinis to a special kind of cherry cola.

Sophie, who has been training in cocktails for two years, runs master classes at her bar and hopes to expand the business in the future to cater to all ages.

She said: “It is still early days but I want to do mocktails for sweet 16s and prom parties too.”

Sophie got into cocktail making after getting to know staff at Lancaster’s former Revolution Bar.

She said: “I don’t think I could do any of this without having a good relationship with other businesses, like my Embargo bosses, Gina and Richard Westbury.

“They have been really supportive, and of course my family.”

If you would like to hire The Cocktail Club for a party or function, or to find out a full list of prices and availability, please email thecocktailclub@hotmail.com.