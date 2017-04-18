Morecambe was ‘place to be’ over Easter weekend

“Morecambe really has become the place to be on a bank holiday weekend.”

These proud words come after the town hosted four days of bumper entertainment over the Easter weekend.

A comic book festival, a George Michael tribute night, an 80s party and a musical at the historic Winter Gardens theatre were just some of the events taking place.

“Morecambe was packed all weekend and fair play to the venues who booked acts and entertainment,” said local singer Stuart Michaels.

The weekend kicked off in style as George Michael tribute, Robert Taylor performed at the Palatine with his sell-out show, Keeping the Faith, on Thursday night. The pub was packed with fans, entertained by one of the top tribute acts in the UK, followed by a raffle and a George Michael quiz.

Palatine landlord Bru Wood and promoter Tracey Hosker received praise for taking a risk by making entry on the night ticket only for the show.

“For a pub to take a gamble on putting something like that on the night before bank holiday Friday is very commendable to the owner,” said Stuart Michaels, who also compered the evening.

Meanwhile Dare To Go Theatre productions performed musical American Idiot at the Winter Gardens.

American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friendssearching for meaning in a post 9/11 world.

The cast did four nights of performances from Wednesday April 12 to Saturday April 15.

“It was great to see the building being used for such a cutting edge musical production,” said Greg Lambert, Visitor content editor, who was there on Good Friday night.

On Saturday the Morecambe Carnival Committee held a race and casino night at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club. £1770 was raised for the Morecambe Carnival and The Bay Cottage Play Area fund.

Morecambe even gave a nod to Vancouver, in Canada, during 80s night, Club Tropicana on Sunday.

More than 200 people visited the Platform to enjoy hits from DJs Steve Middlesbrough, Phill Hayward, Mark Swindlehurst and the zany Trevor Cooke, who danced on stage dressed from head to toe in orange.

“It was hectic, adrenaline pumping fun, it’s the biggest one we have ever had,” said Steve. “We had people from Manchester, Sheffield, Glasgow, we also had a live link to Vancouver, we got all the dance floor to wave.”

Smokey O’Connors pub also welcomed singers Stuart Michaels, Ashleigh Wood and the Bottlenecks over the weekend.

Finally on Easter Monday the promenade was packed as thousands queued to get into the Platform for the Morecambe Comic Con Festival.