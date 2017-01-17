Morecambe war collection secures permanent display

A Morecambe project set up to house an enormous collection of war memorabilia has found a home.

The Great War Heritage Project, created by history buff Paul Lomax, will be displayed by the Morecambe Heritage group.

The group have agreed to house he collection, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Great War, for the coming year.

Morecambe Heritage is located within the Morecambe Winter Gardens at the side and on the promenade. The display shall run from Easter weekend until early October.

Opening days and times will be 11am-4pm Tuesday, Thursday, Saturdays and Sundays. The display will contain the complete collection and will include an interactive trench and officers dug out.

“We cannot thank Morecambe Heritage enough for the opportunity to make this project a reality,” said Paul.

“Our mission goals are learning, interaction and above all remembrance, for present and future generations.”