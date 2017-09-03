Morecambe vintage festival pulls crowds to prom

Day two of Vintage-by-the-Sea was affected by rain after a spectacular opening day in the Morecambe sunshine.

Tens of thousands of people packed into the town on Saturday to enjoy all manner of vintage entertainment on what appeared to be the busiest 'opening day' since the event began in 2013.

Wayne Hemingway hosting Best in Show at the festival on Sunday.

Persistent drizzle on Sunday meant crowds were down on the second day compared to previous years and a planned vintage cross bay walk with Queen's Guide to the Sands Cedric Robinson had to be cancelled due to the weather.

But local people and visitors,​ some from other parts of the world, still had fun at the event. Everybody we spoke to praised Morecambe and the festival and there were many people who had travelled huge distances to be there.

Highlights of day one included the Best in Show parade of people dressed in vintage wear, the Vintage Marketplace in the Platform, classic car displays, the Melodrome music stage, the Torch Club evening ball in the Midland and a triumphant '45 Live' club night in a marquee behind the art deco hotel.

The festival continued until tea time on Sunday.

