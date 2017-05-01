Morecambe Under 18s 1-2 Port Vale Under 18s

Morecambe Under 18s lost 2-1 to Port Vale in the final home game of the season at Kendal Town Football Club on Saturday morning.

Ollie Box had opened the scoring for Morecambe early in the first half but James Steeles’ equaliser after 36 minutes and Harry Benns powerful finish seven minutes into the second half saw Port Vale run out winners in a close encounter.

Morecambe made a strong start and were ahead after just five minutes when Box drilled the ball into the net from just outside the penalty area.

Port Vales first efforts on goal came midway through the first half after Mike Calveley headed the ball over the bar from a corner before Harry Benn’s effort was cleared off the line.

However, Port Vale equalised in the 36th minute when a straight ball down the middle fell to the feet of Benns, who chipped the ball over Morecambe keeper Niall Maher.

Port Vale finished the first half on the front foot as Mike Calvelys effort on goal hit the cross bar.

The visitors went 2-1 up seven minutes into the second half when Harry Benns drilled the ball into the net from close range after being left unmarked in the penalty area. Port Vale dominated and saw efforts by James Steele blocked before Ryder headed the ball over from a deep free kick.

Morecambe were restricted to half chances and their substitute keeper Cameron Armstrong then made a spectacular one handed save to deny Lucas Green Birch as Vale saw the game out.