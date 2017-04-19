Morecambe U18s 1-2 Walsall U18s

Morecambe under 18s lost 2-1 to Walsall at Kendal Town Football Club at the weekend.

The Under 18s put up a gallant display against a Walsall team that are doing well at the top end of the Youth Alliance League.

Morecambe started brightly as Kyle Hawley’s powerful effort on goal was pushed away by Walsall ‘keeper Brandon Ganley.

However, Walsall opened the scoring from the penalty spot after one of their players was brought down in the box.

Daniel O’Sullivan stepped up and sent Morecambe keeper Cameron Armstrong the wrong way to put Walsall 1-0 up.

Morecambe almost equalised five minutes later when Steve Yawson headed wide, while Walsall nearly made it 2-0 when Will Shorrock fired the ball past the post. Walsall scored a second on the half hour mark when a good delivery into the box was drilled home by O’Sullivan.

The centre forward was given plenty of time and space to score from inside the penalty area.

The visitors were comfortable in the second half as Shorrock and Lez Cela created further opportunities, however Morecambe were denied a penalty kick after Walsall ‘keeper Ganley brought down Paul Dawson in the box.

Morecambe were then reduced to ten men when Dawson was shown a red card, but despite being a man down the hosts pulled a goal back in the 88th minute through Ben Hedley who powered the ball past Ganley.

The hosts forced a few free-kicks and corners as they gallantly tried to force a draw but Walsall held on for the win.