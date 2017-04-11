Morecambe U18s 0-1 Rochdale U18s

Morecambe Under 18s lost 1-0 to Rochdale in a very close encounter at Kendal Town Football Club on Saturday morning.

Jordan Prescott’s 84th minute effort proved to be enough for the visitors on what was a frustrating morning for Neil Wainwright and Stewart Drummond’s team.

Rochdale fashioned the first opening after 13 minutes when Matthew Gillan headed the ball over from an indirect free-kick that was whipped in from the left -hand side. The visitors began to control the game, as Lewis Reddley and Prescott saw their efforts on goal cleared by Morecambe’s defence.

However Morecambe grew into the contest as the half went on after Steve Yawson blazed the ball over from distance before Ben Hedley toe poked the ball wide.

In the second half there was little to no action in the attacking third until Prescott’s winner late on.