Jump-Rush Trampoline Park, Morecambe’s newest visitor attraction, is opening soon.

The centre on the Winter Gardens car park is set to open in July.

Work on the £2m attraction has been ongoing since January and staff are currently being recruited.

It will feature a huge trampoline area, padded walls, foam pits, a secure, soft play area and a modern café.

Morecambe BID have hailed it as a welcome boost for the town.