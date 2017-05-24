Morecambe to host It’s a Knockout for good cause

Teams will bounce, fly and catapult into action to relive their childhood and raise vital funds for charity.

More than 100 people will take part in Morecambe’s version of popular game show It’s a Knockout next month.

In its heyday the TV show saw teams take part in absurd inflatable games, usually dressed in large foam rubber suits.

Darren Forsyth, a Morecambe electrician, has organised the family fun day to raise funds for a cause close to his heart.

“It’s basically like an inflatable playground,” said the 35-year-old.

“You have teams who compete against others and at the end there is a big finale and you get soaked.

“I try to do something every year for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, my uncle died from the disease, and the charity were a massive help.”

Darren lost his uncle Philip Wilson to the disease in 2011, he was 54-years-old.

Motor Neurone Disease is a progressive illness which involves the degeneration of the motor neurons and wasting of the muscles.

“More and more people are being diagnosed with it,” said Darren.

“A friend of mine, Kevin Ward died in 2015.

“A lot of people don’t know what the disease is, I want to not only fundraise but raise awareness too.”

Since he lost his uncle, Darren has thrown himself into fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association, completing a cross bay walk, jumping out of a plane for a tandem skydive and holding various charity nights in pubs.

“The charity really helped my auntie, Andrea Wilson at the time and still do now.

“She thinks these fundraising events are brilliant, she is always saying my uncle would be proud of me, I do it for that, it is good to give something back.”

Graham Fishers international It’s A Knockout will be at the Trimpell Sports and Social Club, Out Moss Lane, Heysham on Saturday June 3.

From 10.30am to 6pm the grounds will play host to the inflatable assault course, which will see teams take part in various games and challenges through water and around the carnival themed obstacles.

There will also be a funfair, five-a-side football, pony rides, a bouncy castle, ice cream, face painting, food stalls, games and a bar.

The first sessions for the obstacle course being at 11am and the second begin at 1pm. There are still places available for teams. Teams must enter as a 10 and there is a £50 minimum sponsorship per person or £450 per team of 10. You can sign up on 07813825650.