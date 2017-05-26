Morecambe takeaway to raise funds for families affected by Manchester terror attack

A Morecambe takeaway is donating 10% of its bank holiday weekend takings to the families of those affected by the Manchester terror attack.

Munchies American takeaway on Queen Street will also have donation buckets in the shop which will be given to the justgiving page.

Owner Darrell Hutchinson, who runs the business with his partner Steven Grant, said: “We’re still upset and shocked about the events that happened in Manchester on Monday evening.

“I’m a big Ariane Grande fan and we were going to go to the concert.

“Our delivery driver Alannah Jane was at the concert but luckily managed to get out safely.

“It’s tragic that people, young people went to a concert to see their idol, to have a good time and meet new friends and make memories to then have their lives cruelly taken away from them.

“We have both been thinking and we all really want to help those who have been affected by this awful tragedy.

“So on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, we are giving 10% of our takings to the Manchester Evening News Just Giving page to help those families who have been affected by this tragedy.

“We will also accept any donations in the shop which will also be sent to the Just Giving page.”

Darrell, 25 and partner Steven Grant set up their new business at 30, Queen Street, in March and it has been a rip-roaring success.

Darrell said: “We thought this would be a better way to help the victims and with it being bank holiday its the best way to make the most money.

“We just can’t believe it, her fans are predominantly children and young adults, it’s just shocking that they would be targeted.

“That is why we wanted to help and contribute.”

Munchies opens at 5pm and also does deliveries. Call them on 01524 931809.

If anyone wants to donate in the meantime here’s the link