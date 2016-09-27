Morecambe speakers to share their refugee stories

Volunteers who have worked in refugee camps will be sharing their stories in Morecambe this week.

Morecambe landlady Sylvia Borowska will be talking about her time spent in Turkey.

Kathryn and Peter will be joining Sylvia in the talk, ‘Stories from the Camps’ on Wednesday September 28 from 6.30pm-8pm at More Music, Hothouse on Devonshire Road.

Over the past six months they have travelled to camps in Calais, Turkey and Lebanon and are now sharing their images and experiences with residents and visitors.

The Syrian civil war has been ongoing for several years and has forced hundreds of thousands to flee their country in search of safety.

On the night there will be a collection container to take to Lebanon and organisers are asking for people to bring cuddly toys, clothes, blankets, fabric, pots, pans and bras to the talk if they wish to donate these items. For more information or to inform organisers you are attending the event then please email pete@petemoser.com.