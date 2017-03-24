Morecambe singer’s charity to use power of music

Keep your mind on music! That’s the message from a Morecambe jazz singer who has set up a charity to show how music and sound can help with chronic illness.

Bexi Owen has launched the Mind on Music charity and hopes to run regular sessions in the local area to help people who are feeling isolated.

Over the past two years Bexi has run a health project called Forget Me Never, helping people with dementia to improve their memory and interact with others socially using the power of music.

The project has since expanded to work with people living with other chronic illnesses such as cancer, chronic pain and mental health issues.

Now the former Morecambe High School pupil has developed this into a full charity.

“I loved working specifically with dementia patients since but I feel that music and sound can be used to help so many more people,” she said.

“Mental illness and chronic pain management are two areas I’m very excited to be working on.

“Expanding the project into a full charity means we can gather more support and reach more people, which is the ultimate goal of course.

“We all know how putting on our favourite song can boost our mood and I’ve seen first hand the power of music to engage a person who may not have even spoken for months.

“I can’t wait to share this with as many as we can!”

Bexi, a former winner of Best Performer at the National Vintage Awards, specialises in 40s and 50s songs, performing at venues all over the world. She also speaks at conferences and events, using her experiences working with people with illnesses to inspire others to add music and sound therapies into their lifestyles.

Volunteers for Mind on Music are needed to help with fundraising, events and music and sound sessions.

Please contact Bexi on bexiowen@live.co.uk or go to mindonmusic.wordpress.com .