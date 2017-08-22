Morecambe show dedicated to Burt Bacharach

One of the most important songwriters of the 20th century will be celebrated in Morecambe.

The music of Burt Bacharach will be revisited as West End vocalists take to the Platform stage later this week.

Back To Bacharach is a production recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless masterpieces which has been touring the UK since September 2015.

The show is performed by three singers accompanied by a live 10 piece band and showcases Burt’s iconic works.

Bacharach, together with Hal David, penned some of the best loved and most memorable songs of all time.

The production’s vocalists have performed all over the world on tours with Strictly Come Dancing arena tour, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon, West Side Story and Whistle Down the Wind.

The musicians are regular performers for BBC orchestras and various touring shows throughout the UK and internationally, as well as recording for many famous artists.

Songs featured in the show include hits such as Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur’s Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many more.

The show takes place at the Platform on Friday, August 25, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £21 and are available online at lancaster.gov.uk/platform or by calling the box office on 01524 582803.