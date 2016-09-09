Morecambe sea wall plastered in graffiti during £10m restoration

Vandals have sprayed graffiti on the Morecambe sea wall during a multi-million pound project to improve it.

Red paint was sprayed on a section of the wave reflection wall on Marine Road East some time during Thursday night or the early hours of Friday.

A Lancaster City Council spokesman said the graffiti was removed quickly when it was discovered on Friday morning.

The replacement of the wall, a six-year project costing £10m, began in November 2015.

Contractors VBA have been working on the project’s first phase, replacing 1,800m of wall between Lord Street and Happy Mount Park.

Features on the replacement wall include nearby street names and patterns inspired by the area.

The second phase will focus on the Marine Road West area from the Midland Hotel to the Battery and then phase three will concentrate on Sandylands Promenade.

The project aims to improve Morecambe’s seafront flood defences.