Morecambe scooter rally is real throwback

Saturday in Morecambe was just like the old days.

Scooters rode around the town as mod, Northern soul, ska and punk music blared from our venues in a real throwback to the days when the scooter rallies brought Morecambe to a standstill.

Getting ready for the scooter parade outside the Festival Market on Saturday. Photo by Calum Lewis.

First Kick, a local scooter group, put on a whole weekend of events including a scooter parade starting and ending at the Festival Market on Saturday.

They also held a fundraising night in aid of St John’s Hospice and CancerCare with live music at the Trimpell Club.

Other Morecambe pubs the Bath Hotel and the Exchange hosted live music for the scooter crowd during the event called ‘Something for the Weekend’. “We’re trying to get Morecambe back on the map as far as scooter rallies are concerned,” said Bobby Keit from the First Kick Scooter Collective.

“We’re doing this off our own back and we’ve got a lot of support from other scooter clubs. There are scooters here from Scotland, Lancashire, Birmingham and all over.

Having fun at the First Kick Scooter Collective night at the Trimpell Club on Friday. Photo by Katie Grice.

“We feel that we can bring Morecambe back to what it was, because we love this town. I’m a Londoner but I’ve been here since I was 12 and I fell in love with this town, the scooter scene and scooter people. They are all genuine people.

“We’re here to meet and engage with people and make sure people know what we’re about, that we’re a friendly bunch, we don’t cause trouble and we love riding.

“We wish it would have been a bit more sunny but we love Morecambe in the sun and the rain!”

