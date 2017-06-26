Morecambe school crowned most creative in UK

A Morecambe primary school is on cloud nine after being crowned the most creative school in the UK thanks to a space project that went viral across the globe.

Morecambe Bay Community Primary School picked up the Creative School of the Year award at the 2017 Tes Schools Awards.

The awards recognise outstanding contributions made by education teams and individuals to help students to succeed, both inside and outside the classroom.

On April 6 2016, cuddly toy Sam the Space Dog was launched into the air using helium balloons, a camera and a tracking device, as part of an experiment by pupils to see how high they could send him.

Their whole-school topic on space travel not only created an enthusiasm for learning, but also had an impact far beyond the school. The children launched a media campaign to find Sam that went viral and resulted in them appearing on TVs around the world. The project fired pupils’ interest in Stem (science, tech, engineering and maths) careers and left a lasting impression of just how far their learning can take them.

Headteacher Siobhan Collingwood said: “We are very proud that the hard work and commitment of all of our staff to ensure that children are inspired with a life long love of learning has been recognised and celebrated on such a national platform.

“Morecambe Bay School is truly an inspirational and joyful place to learn and teach, we are looking forward to ever more exciting and successful projects that will continue to build on our success.”

Judges said: “Thanks to Morecambe Bay’s teachers, their pupils’ ambitions and enthusiasm for learning are literally sky high despite many coming from tough backgrounds. They are worthy winners of the Creative School of the Year Award.”