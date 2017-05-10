Morecambe’s lifeboat called out to rescue swimmer

Morecambe lifeboat was launched to reports of a swimmer in difficulty in the sea.

At 11 am on Wednesday May 10, the Coastguard sent the Morecambe RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to the rescue of a swimmer who had been reported to be in difficulty off the Battery area of Morecambe promenade.

The RLNI inshore lifeboat launched within a few minutes of the initial call and proceeded to the search area; but on arrival were informed that the swimmer had managed to make their own way to shore.

Morecambe RNLI volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Nick Baxter, said: “Although the assistance of our crew was not needed on this occasion, it is better to be safe than sorry and we would encourage anybody who genuinely believes that someone is at risk to dial 999 and report it to the Coastguard.”