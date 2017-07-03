Morecambe’s game with Kendal abandoned

Morecambe’s Northern Premier League game with Kendal was abandoned on Saturday as the match fell victim to the weather.

Kendal captain Chris Miller won the toss and elected to bat first, as his team ran up 134 runs before being bowled out.

Zachary McCaskie and Ryan Shepherd opened for the visitors and they made an impressive start.

However, Shepherd was bowled by Eddy Read for 19 to leave Kendal on 49-1, bringing Jason Dawes to the crease, and he went soon after for a duck, Jamie Cassidy (5-41) taking his first wicket of the day thanks to a catch by Damian Gudgeon.

The score then went from 50-2 to 50-4 when McCaskie became Ashan Priyanjan’s first victim of the match, Adam Derham taking the catch, and skipper Miller fell first ball to the same bowler as Kendal began to wobble.

However, Lachlan Stewart (9) and Ben Phillips (14) helped steady things for the visitors but they then lost two wickets in quick succession, Gudgeon stumped Stewart off the bowling of Priyanjan and Phillips fell to Cassidy LBW to take the score to 75-6.

Kendal managed to settle down after this thanks to Paul Dodds (8) and Saeed Bariwala(24), but Priyanjan struck again, Pearson collecting the ball to dismiss Dodds while Bariwala was bowled by Cassidy, leaving the score on 116-8.

Richard Dakin was next to fall, Cassidy and Gudgeon combining again with the batsman unable to trouble the scorers.

The pair struck once more to finish Kendal off, Toby Tyson scoring just five runs before being caught by Gudgeon as the visitors were dismissed for 134 runs off 48.5 overs.

Priyanjan was in impressive form with the ball, finishing with figures of 4-30, which included three maidens in his 17 over spell.

However, Morecambe’s reply was cut short by the weather, they only managed 6.4 overs before the teams left the field, resulting in both sides claiming five points.

Viraj Bhati finished on four not out while Lewis Smith (0 no) also remained unbeaten at the crease.

The only wicket to fall was Mark Woodhead (11), who hit two boundaries before being dismissed by Jason Dawes, McCaskie taking the catch as Morecambe finished on 21-1.