Morecambe’s Arndale Centre welcomes new Burger King

Burger King will officially open in the Arndale Centre this weekend.

The restaurant chain has taken over the former Welcome Cafe and will open its doors on Saturday August 27.

The Arndale Centre, Morecambe

The Mayor of Lancaster Robert Redfern will be cutting the red ribbon at 10am. The 80 seater restaurant will create approximately 30 new job opportunities in the community.

Lamen Reddy, operations director for CPL Food Group Ltd has said: “We are thrilled to be opening a Burger King restaurant in Morecambe.

“We look forward to great success at this location and working with New River Retail and serving the community for many years to come.”

Burger King used to have a restaurant on Central Drive in Morecambe but it closed several years ago. The Arndale, built in 1972, is in the midst of a major refurbishment.

Owner NewRiver Retail is working with Morecambe-born designer Wayne Hemingway and his firm Hemingway Design on a “reimagining” of the shopping centre. This includes new public toilets and artistic decor both inside and out.