Morecambe pub wins bid for longer licensing hours

A town centre pub has won its bid for longer licensing hours.

The Chieftain has been given permission for “all licensable activities” until 1am every day and also until 2am on Bank Holiday weekends, Bonfire Night, specific Saints Days, December 24 to 30 and New Year’s Day.

Robert Wilson, landlord of nearby Anderton Court, wrote to the council saying he feared a rise in “public nuisance” as extended hours would add to current issues of people congregating in the Pedder Street car park. But in granting permission last Wednesday, Lancaster City Council licensing committee said there was “no evidence that (The Chieftain) were the source of this nuisance, or that they had been a problem in the past or that they were likely to be in the future”.