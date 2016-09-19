Morecambe pub’s £5k boost to Rosemere

A family fun day at a Morecambe pub raised nearly £5,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The event, now in its fourth year, has become a popular end of summer fixture at The William Mitchell pub with its mix of live music, children’s activities and more.

Organised by landlord and landlady Steve and Tricia Ulyatt, their daughter Maria, staff and helpers, it has grown to become one of North Lancashire’s major fundraisers for Rosemere. Area fundraising co-ordinator Tammy Hoskins said: “I know how much planning and work goes into each one and we are extremely grateful to Steve, Tricia, Maria and the team for all that effort and commitment.”

The fun day raised £4,853 for the charity which spends the donations it receives on vital equipment, research and training which is not funded by the NHS.

This year’s amount raised was swelled by a 10p off a pint donation and a donation of £700 from regular Tim Benson, who gave Tricia sponsorship money he earned from successfully completing Caton’s Badass Mucker assault course race earlier in the summer.

There was also a raffle, which had as its top prize a 2007 Hyundai Getz GSi 1.4 five door family car donated by SM Cars Lancaster. It was won by Mark Jones.