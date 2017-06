Staff members and friends from Poulton-le-Sands Primary School in Morecambe, completed the 170 mile Coast to Coast cycle ride for charity.

Matt Deighton and John Fisher started in Morecambe and cycled via Settle and York to finish in Bridlington.

Thanks to support from the local community they have managed to raise more than £700, which will be split between two charities, West End Impact and Send a Cow to Africa.

The team would like to thank everyone for their support.