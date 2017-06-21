Morecambe Polo Tower memories

As work begins to demolish one of Morecambe’s controversial landmarks one family has spoken of their cherished memories on the Polo Tower.

John Horner was a contractor who worked on some of the town’s most popular builds and least popular demolitions.

The building of the Polo Tower in 1994, Morecambe. Copyright to the Horner family.

See pictures of Polo Tower’s demolition here

To name a few these included the building and demolition of popular fairground attraction Frontierland, entertainment venue, The Dome, Morecambe Leisure Park, later known as Bubbles and Middleton Tower Holiday Camp.

John, who passed away aged 65 in 2012 after a short battle with cancer, also helped build Morrisons supermarket on the promenade and the Polo Tower in 1994.

The tower was moved from Blackpool to Morecambe at the town’s Wild West theme park, and opened the following year.

The building of the Polo Tower in 1994, Morecambe. Copyright to the Horner family.

John’s widow, Dorothy, and daughter Tina, have spoken of John’s passion for his work and their memories of the minty landmark which offered spectacular views over Morecambe Bay.

“He loved his work, that was his life, haulage and contracting,” said Dorothy, 68, who married John in 1969.

“I thought the Polo Tower was nice, I think it is sad because it is something else we are losing from Morecambe, it is an end of an era.”

John would often have the job of taking down his hard work just a few years after the build but when Tina used to ask her father whether this frustrated him he would reply:

The Horner family's memorabilla of the Polo Tower. Picture by Johnston Press.

“Well if I don’t do it someone else will.”

Dorothy never went up to the viewing area of the tower because of her fear of heights but her daughters, Tina and Andrea, would often take trips up there.

“It is sad that the Polo Tower is going,” said Tina.

“You could see the tower from everywhere, that was how I knew the Megazone was on fire a few years ago because I could see the smoke near the Polo Tower.”

John Horner, a Morecambe contractor who passed away in 2012, was responsible for some of the town's most iconic builds and demolitions.

After the build the family were invited to a special ceremony and were also given memorabilia which included pens, a paper weight and Polo mints (pictured).

The pictures show the tower’s transportation and build in Morecambe.