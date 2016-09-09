Morecambe nightclubs tribute night nearly sold out

Limited tickets will be available on the door for a party night to remember the glory days of Morecambe nightclubs.

The Harveys, Crystal T’s and Blue Rhapsody reunion night has caught the Morecambe public’s imagination as tickets have flown out since the night was announced.

Noel Edmonds with Ian Simpson at Crystal T's in the early 80s.

DJs from the peak years of the three nightclubs will roll back the years and play classic tracks of the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Ian Simpson, Trevor Cooke and Phill Hayward will be on the decks.

Also appearing will be Lionel Ritchie tribute Hamilton Browne and dancer Wiggy from the legendary TV show The Hit Man and Her.

Crystal T’s on Victoria Street opened in the early 1980s and closed in 2005.

Harveys, known for its rabbit logo, opened next to the Battery Hotel in the early 1980s and closed in the late 1990s.

The Blue Rhapsody was part of the Pleasureland amusement arcade building on Marine Road Central.

Tickets cost £10 and proceeds go to St John’s Hospice.

The event starts at 7.30pm at the Trimpell Club on Out Moss Lane, Morecambe.