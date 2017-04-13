Morecambe Music Festival takes shape

Eleven pubs have signed up to be venues for the Morecambe Music Festival.

Smokey O’Connors, The Cumberland, The Exchange, The George, the Morecambe Hotel, the Palatine, the Royal, the William Mitchell, the Lord Nelson, the Chieftain and the Bath will all host live music at the event on Saturday, July 8.

Organised by Morecambe singer Stuart Michaels and a committee of pub landlords and other local people, the festival aims to be a Morecambe equivalent of the annual Lancaster Music Festival.

Venues have until April 21 to sign up to be part of the event.

If you want to get involved with the festival please call Stuart on 07984 759772.