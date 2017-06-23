Morecambe MP gets Northern Ireland job

The Morecambe MP has been given a top job in the Northern Ireland office.

David Morris has been appointed Private Parliamentary Secretary (PPS) to the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland.

Mr Morris, MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale, is thought to be the first Parliamentarian in history to hold PPS roles in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

He was given the role in Wales in 2014, then left the Welsh office when appointed PPS in Scotland in 2016.

Mr Morris’ new position comes as Theresa May’s government continues talks with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party about a possible ‘confidence and supply’ agreement to prop up the Conservatives’ minority government.

Mr Morris was re-elected as MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale in the general election earlier this month, his third term in office.

James Brokenshire MP is the current Northern Ireland Secretary.