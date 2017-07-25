Morecambe mobility scooter rally call

An OAP who lost her daughter to leukaemia has organised a mobility scooter rally to help rev up vital funds for charity .

Glenys Hodgson, 81, of Rydal Court, Morecambe, is calling on local residents to join her on their own mobility scooters to raise funds for Leukaemia CARE, which supports anyone affected by blood cancer .

Photo Neil Cross Glenys Hodgson has organised a mobility scooter rally, in Morecambe, to raise money for Leukemia Research

Glenys said: “I thought there must be other people in Morecambe who live on their own, so I thought to kill two birds with one stone and do a ride along the seafront for scooter riders and help the charity I volunteer for at the same time.

“But it has gone beyond that as people are wanting to walk as well, so it has turned from a few people riding along, to a rally.”

Glenys. who has to use her scooter to get about due to osteoporosis, curvature of the spine and polio in her right foot, saw people on their scooters and thought: “Surely there are old people in Morecambe in the same position as me – what about a little ride on the seafront? Let’s give it a try.

“I am looking forward to the rally.”

The charity scooter rally is taking place on Saturday August 5 at 1pm. It starts from The Battery, Morecambe Promenade, and finishes at Happy Mount Park.

Glenys is kindly being supported by Sainsbury’s and Happy Mount Park Café.

Anybody taking part in the scooter rally for the charity will be treated to free bottles of water by Sainsbury’s.

BJM mobility have also made a donation and agreed to be on call in case of any breakdowns, and Glenys has organised bucket carriers and marshals to assist with the event.

Glenys chose to fundraise for Leukaemia CARE because she wanted to bring people together for a good cause.

Leukaemia CARE supports anybody affected by blood cancer.

Support ranges from a 24/7 helpline manned by a qualified nurse, to running support groups up and down the country.

Sara Johnson, Community Fundraising Officer for the charity, said, “Glenys has been working extremely hard to organise this event, and I am sure it’ll be a great success on the day. It’s a brilliant way to get the community involved in a worthwhile cause.”

Anybody wishing to join Glenys should contact Leukaemia CARE on 01905 755 977, or email them at fundraising@leukaemiacare.org.uk. Spectators are invited to come down on the day to watch the rally.