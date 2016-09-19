Morecambe man visits 62 train stations under 24 hrs for hospice

Morecambe man David Chandler is celebrating the completion of a journey like no other.

David has travelled by train to every railway station in Lancashire in under 24 hours in aid of Lancaster St John’s Hospice.

He has covered the length and breadth of the county to visit all 62 stations in a time of 23 hours, 28 minutes.

David’s efforts on Friday September 16 have raised £1000 for the Slyne Road hospice.

He said: “It was a thrilling journey, with near-misses and moments when it looked like we wouldn’t make it.

“I think we are the first people ever to do this and I am interested to see if anyone can beat our time.”

David was accompanied for the whole journey by BBC Radio Lancashire’s Mike Stevens.

Upon completing the challenge, Mike said: “We met so many interesting people from every single corner of Lancashire and it has given us a real insight into a day in the life of the county’s railways.

“From the policeman who had to rescue a lost dog on a train to the guard who was tasked with removing a suspicious bra on a station platform - we’ve seen it all.”

You can donate for David’s hospice journey at www.justgiving.com/lancashirechallenge.