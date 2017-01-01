Morecambe man takes on 30 volunteer roles for hospice

A Morecambe man has undertaken 30 different volunteering roles for the hospice over 30 days.

David Chandler has completed the special challenge in support of St John’s Hospice in Lancaster, who recently celebrated their 30th year.

David Chandler at Northolt station (Photo: Jack Gordon)

“I thought I should do something to mark the milestone,” said David.

“I knew there were lots of different volunteer roles and I thought it would be nice to highlight some of them.”

David also produced a video diary of his experiences in the hope of encouraging more people to get involved with the Slyne Road charity.

He spent the last three months trying his hand at 30 different roles, including working in a charity shop, helping on the hospice ward, tidying the grounds, assisting at the donations warehouse and working on reception.

David, who is also a history fan, said he enjoyed the variety of roles on offer and even had a go at flower arranging.

He said: “I was amazed when I looked at the list, just how many different roles there are.

“It has been a great experience and I have met so many wonderful people.

“I was quite pleased with my efforts – I’d never done a flower arrangement before!”

Sue McGraw, chief executive at St John’s, has praised David for his efforts.

“Without the support of our army of volunteers, there simply would be no hospice,” she said.

“We are delighted David chose to make this film; his energy, enthusiasm and humour shines through. We hope he will inspire others to follow his lead and support their local hospice.”

lYou can watch the trailer and the full version of David’s video diary at www.sjhospice.org.uk/30days. If you have been inspired by David’s efforts and would like to volunteer at St John’s, visit www.sjhospice.org.uk/volunteer or call 01524 382538.