Morecambe man’s charity prom run for suicide awareness

A Morecambe man will run 15km along the promenade to raise money for the Movember Foundation, which aims to reduce the rate of male suicide.

He said: “Globally, the rate of suicide is alarmingly high, particularly in men. Too many are toughing it out, keeping their feelings to themselves and struggling in silence. The Movember Foundation is aiming to reduce the rate of male suicide by 25 per cent by 2030, and I want to help them get there. I am asking the wonderful people of Lancashire to join me on my challenge to run 15km on Morecambe Promenade. If you would like to participate on the day then arrive at VVV Gym, Hest Bank, for 12pm. We will then jog to The Battery and will complete the run at the clock tower. To donate, visit www.mobro.co/joshbrandwood.