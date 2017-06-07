Morecambe & Lunesdale Labour candidate in home address dispute

Conservatives in Morecambe have highlighted the fact that Labour candidate Vikki Singleton has given a Lancaster address in official election literature – while openly stating she lives in Blackpool.

Mrs Singleton has listed herself as living within the constituency – in Woodlands Road, Skerton – on official nomination papers.

However, she issued a campaign leaflet saying she lives outside the constituency in Blackpool.

In an interview with our newspaper on Monday, Mrs Singleton said she currently lives in Blackpool although her parents still live in Skerton.

In a statement the mum-of-three said: “I grew up in Morecambe Bay, had my three children in the local hospital and used to be a councillor for Westgate ward. I’m fighting for every vote to get elected as a Labour MP in order to make a real and lasting difference for the many, not the few.”