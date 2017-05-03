Morecambe Ladies Reserves 5-3 NLDDC

Morecambe Ladies Reserves maintained their unbeaten run as they saw off their closest rivals NLDDC 5-3 on the playing fields at Bolton-le-Sands.

Some slack marking led to NLDDC, formerly Lancaster City, scoring the opener but Nicola Conway scored the equaliser with a header from Megan Doherty’s cross.

Kayleigh Cleminson picked up a loose ball to steer it past the stranded Kane in the Morecambe goal to give NLDDC the lead again but just before the interval a well-directed header at the back post by Doherty levelled things up.

Doherty put Morecambe 3-2 ahead in the second half, calmly lifting the ball over the advancing keeper, but NLDDC hit back again through Kayleigh Young to make it 3-3.

With only 10 minutes remaining Morecambe finished the game with a flourish when Doherty again hit two quick-fire goals.