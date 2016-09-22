Morecambe Ladies 6-1 Mossley Hill LFC

Morecambe Ladies got back to winning ways on Sunday with a 6-1 win over Mossley Hill LFC.

Morecambe conceded early on when a mix up in the home defence allowed Mossley striker, Erin Slade, to get in between keeper and centre-back to meet a left wing cross and head into an open goal.

However, the Ladies dusted themselves down as Amy Cambrey beat the left back for pace, passed inside for Layla Garrett to drive a low shot into the far corner of the net to make it 1-1.

After 20 minutes Morecambe were ahead from a Sian McGuire free kick, a flighted ball was played into the Mossley defence and Beth Fisher timed her run to meet it and head home to make it 2-1.

Two minutes later, route one from Seagals keeper Nat Saunders found Sophie Fish running through to chip over Millie Critchley in the away goal to extend the Ladies’ lead to 3-1.

The hapless Critchley then misjudged Garrett’s weak shot, letting it run inside the post to give Morecambe a soft goal, and before half-time, a needless handball gave the Ladies a penalty, which Cambrey confidently slotted home to give the hosts a 5-1 half-time lead.

After the break, Morecambe continued to dominate, Mossley pulled themselves together and upped their fight to compete in the game and pushed further forward, but with little real threat.

Fisher and Hutton took it in turns to sweep and come forward, and Laura Callis was solid at right back.

On the counter attack, Garrett broke from inside half-way only to see her shot skim past the post, but ten minutes later, with an identical opportunity, this time she buried the ball into the net to claim her hat-trick and gave the Ladies a comfortable and deserved 6-1 victory.