Morecambe Ladies 0-4 Liverpool Feds

Morecambe Ladies welcomed one of the top teams in the division to Lancaster and Morecambe College and were soundly beaten 4-0 by Liverpool Fed on Sunday.

espite some solid defending, Morecambe were undone by a soft goal early on when a long throw in from the right into the box was headed on and the Feds’ forward nodded it into the goal to make it 1-0.

Two moments of controversy saw Emma Kay tripped and a Liverpool arm touching the ball, both in the visitors’ area but the officials turned down both appeals.

There were few chances of note in the first half although the best opportunities fell to the Feds with a free shot on goal and a brilliant save by Morecambe keeper, Nat Saunders, while at the other end Beth Fisher almost got on the end of an Emily Hutton free-kick at the back post.

The Feds came out for the second half much sharper and it took 10 minutes for them to double their lead with the best move of the match.

Some interchanges down the left set up a quick low ball into the area which was perfectly met and buried in the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Feds then took their chances and killed the game off with two quick goals.

A ball to the right winger saw her drive into the box and smash her shot into the top right-hand corner, then from some innocuous play on the right, the ball was zipped in and once again perfectly met and driven into the goal to make it 4-0.