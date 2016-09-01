Morecambe lad goes from Asda aisles to RAF skies

A Morecambe man is celebrating after being accepted into the Royal Air Force to become an aerospace battle manager.

Kristopher Bishop is currently training for the commissioned role which involves protecting Britain’s skies.

The 25-year-old must be ready to scramble at a moment’s notice on orders from the Government as a matter of national security. He may be ordered to shoot down a hostile aircraft. Kristopher said: “This is a big job and I am still in shock I got it.”

The former Asda worker tried twice to become an RAF officer. Previous to his success, Kristopher was told he was not intelligent enough to study computer science at the University of Liverpool. But he left with a 2:1 and during his studies was accepted on to the University Air Squadron, where he trained as a pilot in line with his civilian instructor role for 455 Squadron of Morecambe and Heysham.

He said: “I am very proud of what I have achieved as I came from near the West End of Morecambe and went to a school with a poor reputation.

“Many cadets have asked questions and genuinely seem impressed. The role will take me all around the world with huge responsibilities.”

Kristopher has also raised £5,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society when he climbed Kilimanjaro.