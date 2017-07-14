Morecambe kids charity celebrates three-year funding boost

Children’s charity Unique Kidz and Co is celebrating after being awarded almost £120,000 in funding from Children in Need!

The Morecambe-based charity id delighted to announce that BBC Children in Need has awarded them a grant of £117,299 over three years.

Since opening its doors in 2009, the charity has gone from strength to strength, now supporting 130 children aged five to 18 with special needs and disabilities.

Unique Kidz and Co currently runs After School and Holiday clubs for children aged five to 18 and this grant will fund the salary of three play workers for three years, ensuring this service can continue. The charity will also be able to begin supporting the siblings of children and young people with disabilities.

The fund will enable the team to develop a siblings group to be held at the centre on Woodhill Lane, twice monthly – one evening and one Saturday. This group will be open to anyone aged 13 to 19 who has a sibling with special needs, and they do not need to be attending Unique Kidz and Co.

The funding from Children in Need will also ensure that the charity’s ‘Stay and Play’ service can continue for the next three years. On Wednesday and Thursdays during term time, parents and children are able to access the centre where two trained play workers provide activities through sensory play, crafts and interaction with other children. The centre has a sensory room where children are encouraged to play and develop their skills.

Unique Kidz and Co founders and trustees Jane Halpin (left) and Denise Armer.

This is the third time Unique Kidz and Co have received Children in Need funding, this being their largest award.

Denise Armer, co-founder and trustee, said: “This grant will make a huge difference to change the lives of so many disabled children, young people and their families and give them the support they need. We are thrilled to have the support of BBC Children in Need, it’s a fantastic endorsement of the work we do.”