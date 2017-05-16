Morecambe festival is on the right track

It’s full steam ahead for a popular Victorian extravaganza in Morecambe.

A Splendid Day Out returns to the resort for the fourth year with their steampunk festival and organisers have announced a unique convoy to the schedule.

The promenade will be closed to traffic during the festival, which runs from June 2-4, as the road is replaced with steam engines.

“What would steampunk be without steam engines?” said Ian Roberts, one of the organisers.

“We did try to get them for a couple of years but we were never able to.

“There have often been big steam engine rallies going on around the country at the same time as our festival.

“We got chatting to a chap at one in Southport and he offered to come along to us.

“This year we have got about six steam lorries and engines, we are also getting a mini steam train which visitors will be able to go on.

“I am quite excited with the amount of things we are bringing to the town, there is something for everyone.”

A Splendid Day Out takes place over three days with various acts and entertainment taking place.

Organisers the League of Splendid and Stiff Upper Lip Productions say their popular masked ball at The Strathmore Hotel has sold out and most of the town’s hotels are fully booked up.

The festival centres around steampunk, which combines the Victorian era with science fiction.

This year’s theme is airshippirates.

It will take place throughout Morecambe, daytime and nighttime at the Platform, the Carleton, the Midland, and the Winter Gardens, with street entertainment at the Eric statue and in New Town Square.

For a full list of events look out in the Visitor in the coming weeks, tickets via www.asplendiddayout.com.