Morecambe FC vice-chairman quits over ‘lack of information’ from owner

Morecambe Football Club has suffered another blow after its vice-chairman resigned suddenly.

Holiday firm boss Nigel Adams quit on Tuesday citing a lack of communication from club owner Diego Lemos.

Diego Lemos, right, with co-chairman Abdulrahman Al Hashemi.

Mr Adams is the owner of Lancaster-based Omega Holidays, main sponsors of the club shirts and home terrace at the Globe Arena.

He said current sponsorship deals would remain in place but would not be renewed.

In a statement on the club website, Mr Adams said he had taken the decision with “great regret”.

“Unfortunately, following the change of control in September 2016 I do not feel I have been given sufficient financial information from the majority shareholder to allow me to perform my duties as a director and therefore it is appropriate for me to resign,” he said.

“In the absence of communication from the new owner and access to financial management information my position as a director has become untenable.

“Until the change of control I had enjoyed my time as a director immensely and I have given large amounts of my time and financial support to the football club.

“The team, staff and most of all the fans of Morecambe Football Club will always have a special place in my heart and I wish the club every success in the future.”

As we went to press Mr Lemos was believed to be out of the country.

Mr Adams, a longtime Shrimps supporter, became vice-chairman in July 2014.

Omega Holidays signed a new three-year deal in July 2015 to sponsor the home terrace at the Globe Arena and are principal shirt sponsors for the current season.

Mr Lemos, a former football agent from Brazil, took a controlling stake in the club in September.

Former owner Peter McGuigan remains co-chairman alongside Qatari businessman Abdulrahman Al Hashemi.

The other directors are David Brockbank, Mark Dixon, Mike Hinchcliffe, Graham Howse (also club secretary), Gary Taylor and Rod Taylor.

Mr Adams’ resignation is the latest in a series of troubles to befall the Shrimps, who currently lie just two points above the relegation zone in League Two.

The latest Morecambe FC accounts show that the club lost £829,832 in the year to May 2015.

Morecambe also had the lowest average home attendance in the Football League in 2015/16.

At the end of October, players and staff were paid their wages late.

The Professional Footballers’ Association said this was due to “cashflow problems”. Mr Lemos said this was a one-off and staff were paid on time in November.

Wages are due for December this Friday.

Also in November, the official Morecambe FC supporters club FCom (Fans’ Club of Morecambe) announced plans to form a Supporters Trust due to worries over the club’s future.

This would allow the supporters to have a greater say in how Morecambe FC is run.

A meeting was called and fans voted unanimously to move forward with plans for the trust.