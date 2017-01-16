Morecambe FC manager’s ‘pie and pint’ thank you to fans

The Morecambe FC manager will repay fans for covering his £1,000 disciplinary fine by giving them a free pie and a pint.

Jim Bentley was so moved by the gesture he has teamed up with a sponsor to make the generous offer at the Shrimps’ upcoming home game with Cambridge United.

Bentley’s thank you comes after supporters had a whip-round to raise the grand at the Globe Arena win over Notts County on January 7.

They clubbed together after the manager was fined by the Football Association for being sent to the stands during Morecambe’s game against Cheltenham on December 17.

When Bentley was presented with the cash while doing a live interview with the club's website, he was visibly emotional.

“When the fans stepped in and paid my fine last week, I was absolutely blown away as you could probably tell from the video,” said Jim.

“I wanted to give something back to show the fans how much they mean to me and thanks to Sky Bet, the English Football League sponsor, I’m able to make that happen.

“At the next home game (on February 11) all of the fans will be able to have a pie and a pint on us.

“I’d like to say a massive thanks again to the fans, the supporters club and to Sky Bet for their amazing support. It really is appreciated.”

Jim’s gesture comes in the midst of an ongoing financial crisis at Morecambe FC.

Diego Lemos, the Brazilian who bought the club in September 2016, has been absent from the Globe Arena and uncontactable since mid-November.

The club says Lemos has failed to provide promised investment.

The board, led by chairman and former owner Peter McGuigan, are trying to find a way to restructure and refinance the club.

Staff wages were paid late in October, the club is operating under a transfer embargo and a company linked to the Globe Arena, which ran the ground’s all-weather pitches, is in administration.

Meanwhile Shrimps fans have formally established a supporters trust to help the club.

Paperwork was signed on Thursday to create the Shrimps Supporters Trust.

The trust, formed out of the Fans’ Club of Morecambe, is able to consult with the football club, issue shares and buy assets.

Four members of the Fans Club, chairman Paul Carter, vice-chairman Ian Lyons, treasurer Stuart Rae and secretary Richard Allan are acting as directors of the formal body, The Shrimps Supporters Society Ltd, until new elections can be called.

They are now calling on Shrimps fans to get involved.

“All Morecambe fans concerned about the future of the club and who love Morecambe FC should now join the Shrimps Supporters Trust,” said Mr Allan.

“With one voice we can do so much more.

“We also need to establish a new board of directors and we’re looking for people to come forward with the skills – legal, financial, fundraising, marketing, business experience and passion for the club.”

The trust will be looking to appoint up to 12 directors.

Those wanting to join the trust can do so online.

New and existing members wanting to be considered for election to the Shrimps Supporters Trust board should contact Richard Allan on 07939513866 or email richardallan@hotmail.com.

Anyone requiring further information on the trust should email fcomorecambe@gmail.com .