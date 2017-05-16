Morecambe FC legend makes charity comeback 10 years after Wembley

A Morecambe FC legend made a football comeback for a very good cause – 10 years after scoring the winning goal at Wembley.

Danny Carlton came out of retirement to put on his boots and kit at a charity match to help people with dementia.

Garry Hunter and Danny Carlton celebrate victory at Wembley in 2007.

And while the former Shrimps man couldn’t quite emulate his goalscoring exploits of 2007 his appearance delighted organisers of the match held at Lancaster University on Saturday.

Carlton scored the winning goal against Exeter on May 20 2007 to put Morecambe into the Football League. Next Saturday he will join team-mates at a special 10th anniversary event at the Globe Arena.

His fellow Wembley winner Garry Hunter and Shrimps stalwart Dickie Danson also attended the charity match, organised by Councillor Margaret Pattison for Defying Dementia.

Her team Lancaster and Morecambe Bay Rovers took on a squad of firemen and union staff from Liverpool. The result was a 9-2 win for the Liverpool side.

The Lancaster and Morecambe Bay Rovers team at the Defying Dementia charity football match.

Former Visitor and Guardian photographer Garth Hamer and Lancaster city councillor Ronnie Kershaw were among the players.

Councillor Roger Mace, new mayor of Lancaster, blew the whistle to start the game.