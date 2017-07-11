Morecambe FC boss Jim Bentley helps ill fan at gala dinner

Morecambe FC fans have praised their manager Jim Bentley after he helped look after a fan who was taken ill at a club gala dinner.

Club director Rod Taylor said the man was at Saturday evening’s event at the Glove Arena with his wife when he fell ill.

He said: “Jim insisted on accompanying him and his wife in the ambulance to the RLI.

“Jim remained at the hospital with them until after 4am and the gentleman was discharged a little later.

“I feel it important that the fans are aware of his actions.”

Fans were quick to praise Jim’s actions on the Shrimps Voices online forum.

Freez said: “The man just keeps proving he is MFC to the core. Legend.”

Christies Child said: “As a person and an ambassador for our club and town he’s outstanding and a credit to his family.”

Al1 wrote: “I hope the gentleman is ok now, well done jimbo.”

And Wild Bill said: “In an era of greed and self-interest, Jim is the perfect antidote. Cracking bloke who will always be loved at MFC.”