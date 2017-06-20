Morecambe Dome site mural artist’s family link

An artist with a strong family connection to Morecambe is helping to brighten up one of the town’s most important sites.

Yvonne Elliott-Kellighan is part of a team working on an outdoor mural at the site of the former Dome entertainment venue and Bubbles swimming pool.

Blaze Harcourt and Samuel Brennan helping out with the painting at the former Dome and Bubbles site in Morecambe.

Yvonne, who is from Glasgow, has an attachment to Morecambe because her mum and dad met here as teenagers.

On the night they met, they socialised at the Inn on the Bay nightclub (now The Carleton).

Her grandparents also visited the site when it was home to the Super Swimming Stadium.

Now Yvonne is working alongside fellow artists from Glasgow-based design firm Bespoke Atelier to create colourful art deco and aquatic shapes on walls and floors at the site.

Artists are painting walls with colourful patterns to brighten up the former Dome and Bubbles site in Morecambe and begin its planned-for regeneration.

In 2016, Lancaster City Council received £500,000 to spend on giving the Dome area a new lease of life.

Morecambe company Deco Publique, run by best friends Elena Gifford and Lauren Zawadzki, were commissioned to help regenerate the site.

Elena said their long-term vision was for the site to become an ‘Art Park’ where people can enjoy cultural events, play and relax.

They invited children from the Poulton area of Morecambe to join in the painting last Thursday, in partnership with housing association Great Places, and held a ‘meet the artists’ event at the site on Saturday.

The Dome was demolished in 2011 and the site has been vacant ever since – save for sporadic use as home for a temporary fairground.