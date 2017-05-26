Morecambe dancer given place at prestigious school

An 11-year-old dancer from Morecambe has been given a place at a prestigious school.

Carys Bushell has successfully auditioned for a boarding place at The Hammond School in Cheshire to undertake dance studies.

The budding performer has been dancing since the age of five for Robinson Read School of Dance in Morecambe.

“From then on she has gone from strength to strength,” said mum Julia Stevenson.

“Her dance teachers are Nicola and Karen Read from Robinson Read and they have played a massive part in her development and ability, ensuring she is well trained for exams and also providing her with excellent choreography.”

Carys, who attends Sandylands Primary School, competed in her first competition on her sixth birthday. She currently has 43 trophies in total, 82 gold medals, 48 silver and 34 bronze.

A gymnast, training with Salt Ayre Gymnastics, Carys has also been a junior associate with The Royal Ballet for three years.

She will start at Hammond on September 7 and training includes classical ballet, modern and tap.