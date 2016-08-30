Morecambe couple’s special ska wedding day

It’s not often you see our Eric wearing a pork pie hat but this was for a very Special occasion.

Wedding guests of Steven and Jacqui Simpson dressed in the black and white colours of the famous 2 Tone ska music label to celebrate their big day with photos by the Eric Morecambe Statue - complete with a scooter displaying a logo of 2 Tone band The Specials.

Steven 'Simmy' Simpson and his bride Jacqui Cryer were married at Lancaster Registration Office on Saturday. Photo by Mike Jackson.

For ska music fan Steven and his new bride it was a particularly poignant occasion.

Known as ‘Simmy’, the groom has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Family and friends have been rallying around to help popular Simmy, 54, enjoy his final days and fulfil some of his ambitions.

Simmy and Jacqui, nee Cryer, were married at Lancaster Registration Office on Saturday.

Steven and Jacqui Simpson celebrate their wedding by posing with the Eric Morecambe statue in Morecambe. Steven has been diagnosed with terminal cancer. Photo by Mike Jackson.

Days earlier Simmy enjoyed a stag day out with friends in Blackpool.

The best man was Sean O’Connor, landlord at Smokey O’Connor’s pub in Morecambe where Simmy works.

Mike Jackson, who DJs and hosts karaoke at Smokeys and took the wedding photographs, said it was “a pleasure to be part of such a special day”.