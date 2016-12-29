Morecambe councillor seeks team for dementia football match

A champion of the elderly hopes a football match involving Liverpool firemen will help defy dementia.

Councillor Margaret Pattison from Morecambe is organising a game between a team of local people and firefighters from Merseyside to raise money for Defying Dementia – the campaign to raise funds and awareness of Lancaster University’s research into Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Coun Pattison, the cabinet member for older people on Lancaster City Council, is looking for men or women aged 45 or more to play for the local team. The match will be held in March or April at Lancaster University.

Coun Pattison said Graham Jones, Labour MP for Accrington, had agreed to play for her team.

“We have an ageing population and dementia is a growing problem,” she said.

“They have developed a dementia drug at Lancaster University which is in a clinical trial. If we can find a cure for it people will live longer in their own homes and live a happier life. There is a dementia hub once a month at St John’s Hospice and people can come and talk to us about anything.”

Coun Pattison said she was hoping to recruit around 17 players including substitutes for the match.

If you are interested contact Coun Pattison on 07896916216 or email mpattison@lancaster.gov.uk .